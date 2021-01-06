The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck a mailbox, causing damage to the mailbox and the vehicle.
•civil matter on Durham Dr. where officers stood by while someone removed personal items.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for an evaluation.
•information on Davey Cir. where someone reported hearing fireworks.
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her house and a man who was walking in the street.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where someone wanted a man to leave a property.
•welfare check and mental person on Remington Park Dr. where officers checked on a woman who appeared confused and had a hard time answering questions. A family member was contacted.
•civil matter on Rebecca St. where a man reported loud vehicles.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where a man took an LED flex strip from a store.
•dispute on Rebecca St. where neighbors had a dispute over a loud vehicle.
•dispute and civil matter on Hwy. 124 where two people had a dispute over a custody exchange.
•dispute on Serenity Ct. where a family members had an argument. One person claimed the other had a pistol, but didn't make any threats with it. Another person claimed a man had a box cutter, but he denied it.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a man and woman had an argument about a man being gone all day. The man said the woman said she was going to throw a plastic flower pot at him or his car, which the woman denied.
•information on I-85 where officers were called for a vehicle vs. guardrail accident, but didn't find anything.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where someone reported vehicles were parked and people were standing around.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where neighbors overheard a phone argument between a man and woman. The couple reportedly mentioned a gun during the argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone sold her juvenile a vape pen.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 53.
•information on Berkley Ln. where someone reported people were shooting in the area.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where a woman suspected a man was hunting on her property, despite being told not to.
•juvenile issue on Joy Dr. where a man wanted his son to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man and woman were going through trash.
•civil matter on Braselton Farms Dr. where a man threatened to change the locks if a woman left.
•civil matter on Huntington Trail where a woman had questions about visitation rights.
•civil matter on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a couple was arguing and the man had been evicted from the residence.
•theft by taking on Merchants Park Dr. where a utility trailer was stolen. The suspects also took a four-wheeler.
•damage to a vehicle on Ontario Ln. where a skid steer struck a vehicle.
•information on I-85 where a dog chewed an air hose on a tractor-trailer.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a juvenile on a motorcycle struck a tree and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after complaining of chest pain.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported suspicious people. Officers found people walking their dogs near a pond, but didn't find anything suspicious.
•dispute on Briarwood Ct. where a dog knocked someone over and put his mouth on another dog.
