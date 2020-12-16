The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Eagles Bluff Way where a damaged vehicle was abandoned.
•dispute on William Freeman Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man threw a phone.
•damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a truck damaged his lawn and culvert pipe.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her phone was missing.
•dispute on I-85 where a man and woman argued and the woman threw her phone out the window.
•information on West Broad St. where a wrecker service business employee reported a woman who gave her a hard time while picking up a vehicle. The employee called the rental car company, which told her they didn't release the vehicle to the woman.
•entering auto on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported cash was missing from her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported people were following him. He suspected the people following him were people he'd previously threatened.
•information on Davenport Rd. where someone reported someone riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
•information on Mandy Ln. where someone reported loud music.
•damage to a vehicle on Davenport Rd. where a man said something ran out in front of his daughter's vehicle, causing her to drive into a ditch and strike a tree.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a handicap spot. Officers said the vehicle had a handicap tag.
•animal complaint on Indian Creek Ln. where someone reported aggressive dogs.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman asked officers to go to a property and identify all of the people on the scene. She suspected squatters had moved into the residence.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her husband wouldn't give her the car keys.
•suspicious activity on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reported a package that was marked delivered had not been delivered.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people were walking around Sells Mill Park after hours.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where officers saw a vehicle at a church that previously had an open door. The driver was there for business.
•harassing communications on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a man followed her on social media, despite being told to leave her alone.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband tried to provoke her to make physical contact and violate her bond conditions.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was driving all over the roadway and stopped in the road.
•theft by taking on Ednaville Rd. where someone told a man that a vehicle he lent his brother was missing.
•simple battery on Maddox Rd. where a man reported his wife's boyfriend became physical with him.
•information on Burton Dr. where a man reported stolen equipment, but later learned it had been moved to another job site.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a stolen phone "pinged" at an address.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle wreck.
•battery on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said another woman struck her at a residence.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man pushed her head into the couch and covered her mouth and nose. The man said the argument was only verbal.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck. A man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
