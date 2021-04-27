The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on Amber Waves Ave. where deputies were called for a report of property damage.
•welfare check on Mayapple Walk where deputies checked on a woman who was OK and denied wanting to harm herself.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after someone reported he was jerking erratically.
•information on Hwy. 124 where deputies were called for a report of property damage.
•suspicious activity on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported a man was at a location after an altercation and he wasn't supported to be around a family member.
•dispute on Pheasant Run where a couple argued and the woman claimed the man took her phone and threw her onto a bed, but the man denied that claim.
•criminal damage to property on Brannon Dr. where a man reported his tires were slashed on two vehicles.
•information at Magnolia Point subdivision where officers made contact with a juvenile riding a dirt bike.
•theft by deception on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman paid someone $1,400 in an apparent rental scam.
•harassing communications on Kelly Ct. where a woman received text messages from an unknown number, telling her not to contact them or they would report her.
•damage to a vehicle on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man reported a four-wheeler struck his vehicle while he was turning and the driver didn't stop.
•noise complaint on Panther Ct. where someone reported loud music.
•dispute on Briarwood Ct. where a couple argued and grabbed each other's shirts.
•information on Davis St. where a woman reported a vehicle was stolen, but it had been repossessed.
•accident with injuries on Hwy. 53 where a man was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury after a two-vehicle wreck.
•trespassing on Charlie Cooper Rd.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 53 where a man reported receiving harassing messages.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a wreck involving two tractor-trailers. A HazMat unit was called for leakage from potentially flammable and caustic material from one of the trucks.
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where a tractor-trailer damaged grass in a subdivision.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a hit and run.
•theft by taking on New St. where a woman said someone took nearly $10,000 from her bank account.
•entering auto and theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a purse and bag from a vehicle.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported barking dogs.
