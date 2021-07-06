The following incidents were recently reported to the Braselton Police Department.
•theft on Adler Ct. where someone stole a work trailer, which held multiple tools.
•damage to property on Glenwyck Dr. where someone broke a window on a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a piece of a tire caused damage to a vehicle.
•civil matter on Madison Ave. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend took her computer.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where someone left a restaurant without paying.
•juvenile complaint on Grand Hickory Dr. where a juvenile yelled and threw hoverboard, striking his mother and damaging a table.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where someone took a trailer.
•domestic disturbance on Wayside Terrace where a mother and daughter had an argument.
•theft on Crimson King Dr. where a woman paid a man to work on a deck, but he didn't show up to do the work.
•speeding and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 91 miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver after finding the substance.
•hit and run on Hwy. 53 where a truck backed into a vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver of the other vehicle left when the complainant said was going to file a report.
•theft on Friendship Springs Blvd. where items were reported missing after a party.
ARREST
In another incident, officers with the BPD arrested Ciro Pastor Alegria, 46, 4525 Prestwick Dr., Oakwood, for disorderly under the influence. Alegria was reported for urinating in a parking lot.
Officers smelled alcohol on him and arrested.
