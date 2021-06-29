The following incidents were recently reported to the Braselton Police Department:
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle window was damaged.
•domestic disturbance on Chickasaw Ln. where two people argued and one of them threw the other's keys into bushes.
•damage to property at Chateau Elan where a vehicle damaged a gate.
•information on Bald Cypress Dr. where a juvenile struck another with a water gun, causing an injury.
•hit and run on I-85 where a tractor-trailer swerved and damaged a vehicle.
•domestic disturbance on Jackson Ave. where two people had an argument and one of them reportedly threw objects and made comments about self-harm.
•disturbance on Friendship Rd. where a patient got upset and yelled at a doctor. He was criminally trespassed from the office.
•simple assault on Autumn Maple Dr. where a man reported a verbal incident with a golfer and said the golfer approached him with a nine iron and said "I'll beat your f-----g a--."
•damage to property on Grand Hickory Dr. where a mailbox was damaged.
•criminal trespass on Representative Way where a man kicked at a bedroom door. He left the scene before officers arrived.
•domestic disturbance on Kaden Ln. where a mother and son argued after the son reportedly left the house in disarray.
•domestic disturbance on Beech Tr. where a woman wanted her daughter removed from a residence for reportedly being disrespectful.
