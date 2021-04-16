An inmate from Braselton faces additional charges for reportedly assaulting a jail officer.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies obtained arrest warrants for Leann Strangler Smith, 42, on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and obstruction of an officer, both felonies.
Smith reportedly committed the offenses on Friday, April 9, between 4-5 p.m. According to the HCSO, she assaulted the officer by stabbing her on and about her face with an ink pen while the officer was working. Additionally, Smith physically fought with the officer.
"Smith was uncooperative during a routine pill call in the inmate pod," according to an HCSO news release. "Officers asked Smith to return to her cell but she refused to do so. Officers attempted to escort Smith to her cell, at which time she grabbed a pen off the nurses’ cart and stabbed at one officer several times. Smith was safely secured and returned to her cell."
The officer suffered injury to the area around one of her eyes and to one of her hands. She refused treatment.
The HCSO continues to investigate the incident.
Smith had been in jail since Jan. 2 on a State Court arrest order.
