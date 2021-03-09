Two Hall County Jail inmates are expected to make a full recovery after each suffered a suspected drug overdose recently.
On the evening of Friday, March 5, deputies and jail medical staff responded to two male inmates who were showing signs of drug overdoses. Jail staff administered naloxone to both inmates. Hall County Fire Services responded and transported the inmates to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Jail staff found an unknown powdery substance in a small plastic bag in one of the inmate’s cells.
The unknown substance has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.