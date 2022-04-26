A Suwanee man struggled with officers and was tased multiple times after being pulled over for driving over a gore on Friendship Rd., according to an arrest report.
Nicolas Alyn Reynolds, 39, 347 Arbour Way, Suwanee, was charged by Braselton police with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, driving on a divided highway, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
According to the arrest report, Reynolds’ breath smelled like alcohol when approached by the officer during the traffic stop. He reportedly became resistant to the officer’s commands when asked to step out of a vehicle. Reynolds had a loaded firearm holstered on his hip, according to the report, which an officer removed. He reportedly continued to resist officers while an officer removed and unloaded the firearm. As two other officers attempted to place Reynolds in handcuffs, an officer performed a leg sweep to get Reynolds to the ground. An officer then deployed a taser after Reynolds failed to place his hands behind his back, according to the report. Reynolds reportedly attempted to take the taser from the officer. He then continued to resist arrest and was tased twice more before complying with officers’ instructions, according to the report. Police called emergency medical services to the scene due to tasers being used. Reynolds was checked and cleared by medical personnel. Marijuana was found in Reynold’s front right pocket, according to the arrest report.
Woman transported to hospital after golf cart accident
A woman was sent to the hospital after her golf cart flipped and landed on her in a reported accident on Loowit Falls Way.
According to the incident report, a group of teenagers found the woman and alerted neighbors for help. The woman was reportedly unresponsive until a medical unit arrived. She was then transported to the hospital.
There were no witnesses to the accident, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•domestic disturbance on Henry St. where a man and a woman reportedly got into an altercation after the woman returned to the residence with a friend after drinking. The man asked an officer about seeking a restraining order. The woman said the man started the altercation.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said $370 was missing from her wallet after it was returned to her.
•fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and improper tag display violation on I-85 where a person driving a motorcycle fled as an officer attempted to make a traffic stop for a tag violation. The driver reportedly accelerated to 115 mph after the officer turned on his emergency lights. The officer decided against pursing the driver in a congested construction zone due to safety concerns, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
•Charlene D. Khoury, 68, 27 Prien Wood Dr., Lake Charles, Louisiana — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Khoury was arrested after officers were called to her hotel room for a dispute. There, officers found marijuana and Alprazolam in a clear plastic bag.
•Kyle Thomas Herndon, 36, 1205 Hwy. 60, Hoschton — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one once) and drugs in original container violation. Herndon was arrested after reportedly being found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and in possession of Oxycodone not stored in its original container. Two glass jars of marijuana were also reportedly found in Herndon’s vehicle.
•Melissa Colette Depew, 39, 3877 Carter Rd., Buford — disorderly conduct. Depew was arrested after police were called out to a hotel location where she was reportedly “acting strange,” directing profanity toward staff and guests and later attempted to flee an officer. Depew reportedly made incoherent statements and appeared under the influence of alcohol when approached by an officer. Depew then used profanity when the officer attempted to give her a ride home, according to the incident report. She reportedly walked away from officers into a field where she attempted to flee. Due to Depew’s level of intoxication, the officer was able to apprehend Depew with only a brisk walk, according to the arrest report.
