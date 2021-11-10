An intoxicated driver eluded the capture of multiple agencies on I-85 recently in a chase that began in Franklin County and continued several miles into Gwinnett County before being called off.
Braselton police assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and Commerce police in the chase. The motorist was under the influence of drugs/inhalants while driving, according to the FCSO.
After the FCSO called off its pursuit, a Braselton officer saw the vehicle traveling south near Exit 129 and attempted a traffic stop near Exit 127, but the driver continued to flee. The officer pursued, reaching speeds of 125 mph. The suspect drove erratically, failed to maintain their lane and drove too closely behind other vehicles, according to the report. The pursuit ended at the 115-mile marker due to law enforcement being unable to stop the vehicle and no assistance from Gwinnett County agencies, according to the report.
ANOTHER MOTORIST FLEES
In a separate incident, another motorist recently fled Braselton police, reaching speeds of 128 mph, after an officer attempted to pull him over on I-85 for speeding. The male suspect eventually exited on Exit 137 and turned left on Hwy. 129. The officer reportedly could not execute a precision immobilization technique due to other patrol vehicles in the area. The suspect continued to flee at 100 mph. Once the vehicle reached the intersection of Hwy. 129 and Enterprise Dr., Braselton police called off its pursuit. Hall County authorities were notified that the vehicle was headed toward their jurisdiction.
MAN DRIVING STOLEN CAR ARRESTED
A man reportedly driving a stolen car out of Acworth was booked by Braselton police recently after a traffic stop on I-85.
Jeffrey Lee Vandegejuchte, 35, 364 Pool Rd., Ball Ground, was arrested on theft by receiving motor vehicle and suspended or revoked license charges after being pulled over while driving a 2008 Lincoln Town Car south on I-85.
Braselton police was told by dispatch that the vehicle was identified as stolen by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s tag reader. The traffic stop was then made near the 128-mile marker. An officer drew his pistol as he approached the vehicle, and another officer put Vandegejuchte in handcuffs.
Officers confirmed through dispatch that the vehicle was stolen out of Acworth and learned that Vandegejuchte had a warrant for his arrest out of Barrow County. Vandegejuchte reportedly said a man had given him the vehicle to work on.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported to the Braselton Police Department include:
•Elijah Leeroy Jones, 21, Summer Ridge Ln., Lawrenceville — battery. Jones reportedly attacked a co-worker whom he claimed was involved in a shooting a year ago in Lawrenceville that resulted in his mother being injured. The co-worker said he was stacking boxes when Jones and another co-worker approached and asked his name. After telling him his name, he said he turned back toward the boxes and was attacked by Jones, who kicked and punched him while on the ground, according to the arrest report. The man reportedly sustained two cuts.
•Cencia C. Adams, 42, 1749 Landon Lane, Buford — simple battery. Adams reportedly got into a physical altercation with his wife. According to the arrest report, his wife provided video of the incident during which Adams put his head against hers forcefully and pushed her head sideways.
•Shayna Taylor Millwood, 22, 9 Jefferson St., Statham — obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer, giving false information. Millwood gave an officer a false name, fought with officers and attempted to flee while being detained by police, according to the arrest report. Millwood also reportedly had a warrant for her arrest out of Jackson County.
•Auab Mohamed Haroun, 20, 1038 Ocean Ave. B54, Brooklyn, N.Y. — marijuana possession (less than one ounce), speeding, reckless driving, suspended/revoked license. Haroun was pulled over for speeding and it was learned through dispatch that his license was suspended. A search of Haroun revealed a bag of marijuana inside his jacket pocket, according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to the Braselton Police Department include:
•identity fraud on Sahale Falls Dr. where a man said someone opened a credit card in his name.
•domestic disturbance on Golf Club Circle where a woman was reportedly injured during a dispute with her boyfriend as he attempted to leave in his vehicle. The woman’s boyfriend said an argument ensued after he saw messages sent by her to other men. As he attempted to back up his vehicle, he said the woman tried to grab his vehicle door and fell to the ground. The woman reportedly had a large hematoma and knot on her left cheek and laceration on her left knee. The woman confirmed that her injuries were a result of her fall and not from her boyfriend.
•criminal damage to property on Braselton Commons where a woman said a truck damaged the side of a business.
•miscellaneous report on Loowit Falls Way where a woman reportedly fell in her home. Police entered the home and assisted the woman after hearing her call for help. Emergency medical services were also called to the scene.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she was slapped and bitten in the face by her boyfriend during a dispute. The woman showed signs of a minor skin breakage, according to the report. The officer said the bite mark did not appear to have been made by the man, noting that his teeth “appeared to have been patterned differently.” The officer was unable to determine who caused the bite mark or determine the primary aggressor.
•identity theft fraud on I-85 where a woman said her driver’s license was used by another person during a recent traffic stop. The woman said she received a failure to appear notice for speeding and window tint violations from Braselton Municipal Court, along with a notice that her license was suspended. The woman, who is from South Carolina, said she’d never been to Braselton and had recently lost her driver’s license. A Braselton police officer viewed footage of the traffic stop and determined the woman was not the driver seen in the video. The actual driver of the vehicle was identified and a warrant was obtained for her arrest.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 211 where a woman said her vehicle was struck in the rear at a traffic signal by a male driver who initially pulled over but then left the scene. The woman said she smelled alcohol on the man, who said he was getting back in his vehicle due to the rain and then drove away.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a driver, who was approached by police after being seen parked at a church after hours, was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce). The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and a search of the vehicle revealed three bags of marijuana, a jar with marijuana, rolling papers, cigarillos, pipe and a metal grinder.
•miscellaneous report on Vesper Oak Dr. where approximately 40 juveniles were reportedly playing loud music and consuming alcohol outside of a residence while 300 to 400 others were inside the basement of the residence, many of which were in possession of alcoholic beverages. Due to the size of the group and lack of other officers on the scene, the majority of the juveniles were able to flee, according to the incident report. The resident at the address said she did not know the juveniles were consuming alcohol.
•forgery on Weeping Oak Dr. where a man said an unidentified person attempted to cash checks totaling $25,810 under his business account.
