A man was recently transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in West Jackson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for an agency assist on Hwy. 124 at McEver Ln. on Nov. 23. Deputies said they found the vehicle on its side on the roadway and that it smelled of alcohol.
The driver had a laceration on his forehead and cuts, but was walking around.
He was reportedly intoxicated and said he had nine shots of whiskey before driving.
He was ultimately taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Citations were issued, according to the Georgia State Patrol report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•death on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•burglary on Pocket Rd. where a woman found her door kicked in and items were missing. The suspect reportedly stole multiple televisions, cable boxes, a tablet, laptop and shoes.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where an Amazon delivery van got stuck in a ditch.
•criminal trespass on Legacy Dr. where someone reported a man was in their backyard, but he fled before officers arrived.
•suspicious activity on Duck Rd. where a man saw a light flash on the side of his residence multiple times.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile girl was being abused by her mother, but the daughter denied it. The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
•theft by taking on Caldwell Ln. where a man reported a firearm was missing from his residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported three teenagers walking down the roadway.
•criminal interference with government property and destruction/damage/vandalism on Cabin Dr. where someone vandalized the tennis courts at West Jackson Park. Benches were damaged and the courts had black marks on the surface.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Williams Ct. where a woman lost her wallet.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a vehicle fire.
•assist with a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 53. No one was injured.
