A South Carolina woman was recently arrested by Braselton police after she reportedly became belligerent with a law enforcement officer who prevented her from driving intoxicated and asked for her to arrange for a ride.

Amy Louise Roehm, 34, 112 Forrester Creek Dr., Greenville, South Carolina, was booked on a charge of public intoxication as a result of the reported incident which occurred on Rue Charlemagne Dr.

