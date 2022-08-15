A South Carolina woman was recently arrested by Braselton police after she reportedly became belligerent with a law enforcement officer who prevented her from driving intoxicated and asked for her to arrange for a ride.
Amy Louise Roehm, 34, 112 Forrester Creek Dr., Greenville, South Carolina, was booked on a charge of public intoxication as a result of the reported incident which occurred on Rue Charlemagne Dr.
According to the arrest report, an officer asked Roehm multiple times to call someone to pick her up, but she refused and insisted upon being taken to jail instead.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•James Christopher Teague, 42, 1700 Totty Ln., Colliersville, Tennessee — reckless driving, speeding and headlight violation. Teague was arrested after he was pulled over for reportedly driving 134 mph on I-85 with no headlights on while weaving through traffic.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•entering an automobile on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle at an auto shop was reportedly broken into. The steering column shroud was removed and the wiring harness was cut and stripped, according to the incident report. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry.
•identity theft fraud on Hancock Dr. where a woman reported an unauthorized on-line charge of $770 to her debit card for a Walmart purchase. She said that she’d previously used her debit card at a fast-food restaurant and noted a long delay in cashier returning her card, which she said “was odd.” The woman said she contacted the fast-food restaurant manager, who reviewed security tape and noticed “suspicious activity” involving the cashier with the debit card. The case was turned over to the criminal investigation division, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Villa Crest where a pallet of hardy plank siding was reported stolen.
•miscellaneous report on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a woman said her neighbor’s children were being loud at night, causing a disturbance. She also said two lug nuts were removed from her vehicle’s right wheel, though she was unsure of who removed them or if they were purposely removed.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone hit the front end of his 18-wheeler while it was parked at a gas station and left the scene.
•domestic disturbance on Rushmore Circle where a man reportedly smashed a vase during an argument with his wife over going out to dinner. The woman said she was frustrated due to him not texting back about dinner and the argument ensued.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a driver was cited for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana following an accident in a parking lot. An officer reportedly smelled marijuana in one of the vehicles and conducted a search, finding a bag of the substance, a rolled blunt and a marijuana bud. No damage to either vehicle was reported.
•harassment on Blanc Way where a woman said her ex-boyfriend continues to contact her regularly despite being told not to. She said he also drove by her house and yelled, “I’m going to show you what this white boy is going to do.” The woman said an officer previously responded to a call at her home regarding the man and told him, via phone, to stop contacting her.
•simple battery on Commons Dr. where a woman said a former co-worker started a verbal altercation with her at a fuel pump and then pushed her face. The former co-worker confirmed a heated exchanged between the two but denied making physical contact, according to the incident report.
