A woman was arrested for a reported drunken altercation at a Spout Springs Rd. restaurant.
Krista Jeanne Current, 57, 3563 Habersham Ct., Buford, was booked by Braselton police on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
According to the arrest report, she pushed the restaurant owner’s wife and called her "a meth addict." The owner told Current to leave, but she attempted to re-enter the restaurant. Current reportedly pushed a restaurant door into the owner’s leg, causing a scratch, then urinated on herself at the front door.
She reportedly resisted officers as she was detained and placed into a patrol vehicle.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Darius Marquis Sherman, 30, 4869 Lily Stem Dr., Auburn — fleeing or attempting to elude, operating an unregistered vehicle without a driver’s license and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license; Anthony Lamar Poole, 32, 92 North Alexander St., Buford — possession of a Schedule I or II substance. Sherman was arrested after he reportedly failed to pull over after an officer activated his lights to perform a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, methamphetamine was found on the vehicle's passenger, Poole, when an officer searched his pockets. Poole claimed the pants were not his and was unaware of the drugs in the pocket.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding after being stopped for driving 88 mph in a 70-mph zone.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding after being pulled over for driving 92 mph in a 70-mph zone.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man was seen with cuts on his face, arms and feet. The man told an officer he’d run through the woods, fearing that three men accompanying his girlfriend would harm him.
•attempted suicide on Yvette Way where a juvenile reportedly took Tylenol,
Ibuprofen and melatonin. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Perimeter Circle where a driver reportedly hit a juvenile on a dirt bike. According to the incident report, the youth appeared to be OK. The driver reportedly paid for repairs to the dirt bike and agreed to pay for medical bills. The responding officer told the juvenile’s father that she was not allowed to operate a dirt bike on the town’s streets.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than once), possession of drug-related objects and a taillight requirement violation during a traffic stop.
•agency assist on Friendship Rd. where a man with a hold placed against him for drugs and alcohol reportedly escaped from Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton. An officer later located the man, who said he fled the facility because he was to be medically detoxed for alcohol. He said he preferred to detox at his mother’s house. The officer convinced the man to let him transport him back to the hospital.
•domestic disturbance on Franklin St. where foster parents reportedly locked their two foster kids out of their residence. According to the incident report, the foster parents allowed the juveniles to retrieve their belongings as both were relocated to new foster families.
•drug investigation on Dunbar Rd. where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•disturbance on Franklin St. where a juvenile was reportedly locked out of a residence.
•miscellaneous report on Berkshire Trace where a woman reportedly had a heart attack and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where someone reportedly stole a skid steer from a construction site.
