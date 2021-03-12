A Gainesville man faces several felony charges following an investigation into gunshots fired at a vehicle late Wednesday, March 10.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Angel Steven Ponce, 19, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Deputies first responded to the call about shots fired on Shallowford Drive. According to initial details, Ponce was arguing with a man who was parked on the street in front of Ponce’s residence. Ponce and the man knew one another. As the man drove off, Ponce reportedly fired a handgun several times toward the vehicle.
No one was injured.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Ponce’s home following the incident and discovered approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine.
Also during the shooting investigation, detectives developed information implicating Ponce in a child molestation case. Ponce, who had previously been a suspect in the July 2020 incident, is now charged with aggravated child molestation. He allegedly committed the offense against a female juvenile at his residence, according to the preliminary details.
The cases remain under investigation by the HCSO, and additional charges are pending.
Ponce is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail.
