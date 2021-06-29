A Gainesville man was recently charged with 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Fenton Leander Potter, 18, was taken into custody on Friday morning, June 25, at his North Hall County residence. The arrest came after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation.
Agents began the investigation on Friday, June 18, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to preliminary details, between March 24 and 25, Potter possessed at least 11 images of child pornography on an electronic device when he transferred the images to his Tumblr account.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Potter’s Westwood Trail home on the morning of his arrest and seized several electronic devices. Additional charges are possible following forensic processing of the electronics.
Potter was booked in at the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He was released on $45,500 bond on Saturday afternoon, June 26.
Prior to his arrest, Potter was out of jail on bond following his arrest earlier in the week in an unrelated case. HCSO investigators had taken him into custody at his residence on Monday morning, June 21, on charges of statutory rape and electronic exploitation of a minor.
According to initial details of the earlier case, between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 30, 2021, Potter allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with the female victim who was under the age of 16.
In the course of the statutory rape inquiry, investigators obtained a search warrant for Potter’s phone. During preliminary processing of the device, detectives located two pornographic videos involving children.
Both cases remain under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.