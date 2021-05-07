A Gainesville man was recently arrested on multiple charges related to child sex abuse material.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force reached the peak of the investigation on Wednesday, May 5, leading to the arrest.
Agents charged Truman Alexander Hare, 26, with 18 counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
Hare’s arrest came without incident as investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on Campus Pointe Circle.
Hare allegedly downloaded at least 17 images and one video of child pornography and emailed them to himself on Feb. 5. The case began on April, 27, when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Agents are continuing the investigation with forensic processing of electronic devices seized during the execution of the search warrant.
