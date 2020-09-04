An Oakwood man was recently arrested following a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to child sexual abuse material.
Ernesto Aguilar-Ramirez Jr., 41, remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 3, as a result of the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation. He's charged twice with electronic exploitation of a minor.
HCSO investigators received the tip on Aug. 12, and later obtained a search warrant for Aguilar-Ramirez’s residence. They executed the warrant, interviewed Aguilar-Ramirez and seized his phone on Wednesday, Sept. 2. He was arrested without incident at HCSO Headquarters that afternoon.
"According to the initial investigation, Aguilar-Ramirez possessed at least one video of child sexual abuse involving an adult male and a six-to-eight-year-old child," according to a news release. "Aguilar-Ramirez had the video on his cell phone and also transmitted the video via social media. The crimes occurred on May 19 of this year at his residence in the 3,000 block of Apache Circle."
At this time, there is no evidence indicating the video was produced locally or involved a local victim.
Detectives are conducting forensic processing of Aguilar-Ramirez’s phone as part of the ongoing investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Georgia ICAC.
