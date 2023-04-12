N1705P30008C.TIF

Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators charged an Oakwood man with child pornography-related offenses on Tuesday morning, April 11, following the execution of a search warrant at his home, according to a press release from the agency. 

Investigators arrested Austin Michael Pope, 21, following the search of his residence on Ben Hill Dr. During the search, investigators seized several of Pope’s electronic devices, which were processed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACCU).

