Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit personnel arrested a Clermont man on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, for a robbery that happened last week near West Ridge Road. They took Jermairah Devonta Holland, 31, into custody at his residence.
Deputies responded to the initial robbery call at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Wed. Sept. 15. According to early details, the male victim, 67, was walking along Benson Drive when the robbery occurred.
The suspect, later identified as Holland, followed the victim in a car. Holland got out of the car and robbed the man of cash, while holding his hand under his shirt as if he had a handgun. Holland then drove off with the money, and the victim took off running. Several deputies and Gainesville Police Department Officers checked the area for the car and suspect, but did not find either.
After further investigation, detectives were able to identify Holland as the robber and obtain a warrant for his arrest on Monday, Sept. 20.
Holland remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Friday morning, Sept. 24. The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
