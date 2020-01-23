Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have determined that the Jan. 4 death of a married couple in South Hall County was the result of a murder-suicide.
HCSO detectives received preliminary autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The findings indicate that both Meakna and Ty Iang died as a result of gunshot wounds to their heads. The investigation revealed that Ty Iang fired a handgun at Meakna Iang and then turned the gun on himself.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.