Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a Gainesville man with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act in connection with a shooting this week off of Ga. 136/Price Road, according to a press release.
Deputies arrested Tony Joseph Savage, 45, early on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, at Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
Deputies responded to the initial call about the shooting on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where the victim was being transported for treatment.
According to the initial investigation, at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Savage shot the female victim, 53, in the abdomen with a pellet rifle. The incident occurred during a domestic dispute between Savage and the victim inside of his residence in the 5,000 block of North Forest Boulevard, according to early details. The victim suffered serious injuries.
After the initial call, Deputies located Savage at his residence, where they took him into custody without incident. Savage remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Wednesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
