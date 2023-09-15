Members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a Buford man this week on several drug charges related to his store, according to a press release from the HCSO.
SIU investigators took Hirenkumar Patel, 43, into custody on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, after executing a search warrant at the business of Discount Tobacco Depot in Gainesville. Patel is coowner of the store located in a strip mall at 350 Shallowford Road. SIU began its investigation on Sept. 8, after receiving a complaint about illegal drug sales at the business.
During Monday’s search, investigators seized approximately 2,100 vials of suspected synthetic
cannabinoid vaping liquid. The containers were packaged as Black Diamond hemp oil and marked to sell for $80 to $120 per vial. Investigators also seized a quantity of the prescription drug sildenafil, commonly known by the brand name Viagra. Patel had possession of approximately 60 tablets, cut for individual sale from blister packs. Based on how the items were priced in the store, the combined value of the drugs is approximately $225,000
Additionally during the search, investigators seized approximately $12,000 cash and a handgun
Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Patel with possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 1 drug, both felonies. He is also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, a misdemeanor. No one else faces charges in the case.
Patel was booked into the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He was released on $3,900 bond Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13.
The SIU investigation is continuing.
