Members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a Buford man this week on several drug charges related to his store, according to a press release from the HCSO. 

SIU investigators took Hirenkumar Patel, 43, into custody on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, after executing a search warrant at the business of Discount Tobacco Depot in Gainesville. Patel is coowner of the store located in a strip mall at 350 Shallowford Road. SIU began its investigation on Sept. 8, after receiving a complaint about illegal drug sales at the business.

