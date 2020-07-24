Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently arrested a Lula woman in a continuing child molestation investigation.
Kristen Elizabeth Day, 29, was arrested by investigators at HCSO headquarters on July 22. Day is charged with aggravated child molestation.
"According to the initial investigation, Day witnessed, aided and assisted the co-defendant, Matthew James Felmey, as he committed an act of sodomy on the victim, a female child," the HCSO said in a news release. "The incident occurred on Sunday, May 3, at Felmey’s residence in the 6,400 block of Main Street in Lula. Investigators previously found video of the crime on Felmey’s phone."
Both Day and Felmey knew the victim.
On May 12, HCSO investigators obtained arrest warrants for Felmey on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery in the case.
Felmey, 30, has remained incarcerated in the White County Detention Center since his May 6 arrest on charges in that jurisdiction.
