Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are releasing the name of the victim in an Oct. 2 murder case, despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives.
The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found behind a business on Atlanta Hwy. just before 1 p.m. on that date. Le was part of Gainesville’s homeless community and was known to frequent the area where his body was discovered. Typically, HCSO will not release the name of a deceased victim until next of kin can be notified, but investigators have exhausted all means to find Le’s relatives.
