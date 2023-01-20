The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a convenience store armed robbery that happened in the East Hall County area Thursday night, Jan. 19, according to a press release from the agency.
Deputies responded to the 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. at Don Mangum Grocery at 3742 Harmony Church Rd. According to the initial investigation, the male suspect entered the store, approached the counter, produced a handgun and demanded money. He ran out of the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.