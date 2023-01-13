A Jackson County man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children.
Patrick John Agnew, 58, of Hoschton, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.
Agnew's arrest was the result of an investigation into his online activity conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gainesville Office and the GBI. The investigation began after the FBI received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search of Agnew’s residence and his subsequent arrest.
The search of Agnew’s home was conducted by the FBI Gainesville Office, the GBI CEACC Unit and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Agnew was taken to the Jackson County Jail upon his arrest.
“This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material,” the GBI said in a news release. “The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.”
