A Jefferson man died following a single-vehicle crash in West Jackson recently.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the GSP on Hwy. 124 on Sept. 22.
Deputies found a vehicle down an embankment. The driver, Gerald Hohman, 75, of Jefferson, was unresponsive and EMS units later said the man was deceased.
According to the GSP report, Hohman failed to maintain lane when traveling on a curve near Deer Ridge Cir. and the vehicle struck a ditch.
A blood test was conducted, but impairment wasn't suspected, according to the GSP.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•damage to property on Miracle Ct. where a man reported someone damaged a gate.
•mental illness call and 911 hangup on Kirby Cir. where a man call 911, said someone was following him and hung up. He was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•stolen mailbox on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man reported his mailbox and post were taken.
•assist the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332.
•assist the GSP with a wreck on Hwy. 53.
•damage to a vehicle on New Cut Rd. where loose gravel damaged a vehicle.
•loud music on Hwy. 53 where someone complained of loud music, but officers couldn't tell where it was coming from.
•damage to a vehicle on Tapp Wood Rd. where a vehicle had minor damage after another vehicle rear-ended it and drove away.
•citizen assist on Davenport Rd. where a man wanted deputies on scene while he looked at a couch.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman reported a man came into her yard and asked if she wanted to buy a camper for $150.
•domestic verbal dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man argued with a woman and a 7-year-old child.
•possible child abuse on Davenport Rd. where a child said his father struck him in the mouth. Another family member suspected the child may have fallen off the bed and "made up something" to keep from getting into trouble.
•two welfare checks on Skelton Rd. where officers checked on two children after a family member reported there was no food in the house and that their father and his fiance do drugs. The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted.
•harassment on Kirby Cir. where a woman reported a man continuously contacted her after she told him she didn't want a relationship.
•damage to property on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported someone struck her mailbox.
•fraud on River Chase Dr. where a man reported someone contacted his employer and got them to change his direct deposit account.
•information on East Jefferson St. where officers responded to a report of an incident on a school bus.
•child abuse on Hwy. 53 where two parents reported a school bus driver grabbed their juvenile children. They said they had contacted the school and transportation staff about the incident. Deputies said their conversation with the complainants was brief, since the complainants said they had a meeting they needed to get to and would call back when they were finished.
•harassing phone calls on Poplar Springs Rd. where a man reported his ex-girlfriend wouldn't leave him alone despite a no-contact order.
•burglary on McNeal Rd. where someone broke into a residence and took an ATV, television and jewelry.
•death investigation on Layland Way where a woman died after apparent respiratory distress. A family member said she had a cold and had taken pain and cough medication earlier.
•assist EMS on Panther Ct. where a man was reported after someone saw him lying on a porch. He was sleeping.
•welfare check on Chesterton Ln. where a man wanted officers to check on his daughter after she made comments about possibly not wanting to live. She returned before officers arrived and told the complainant she didn't want to harm herself.
•welfare check on Royal Crest Dr. where someone reported a suspicious person leaving a driveway. It was a newspaper delivery person, who placed the newspaper at the front door for an elderly subscriber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.