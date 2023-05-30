N2105P43003C.TIF

A Jefferson woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after reportedly admitting to having methamphetamine while more drugs were found during a search.

Cindy Michele Jordan, 53, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, was booked by Braselton police for possession of a Schedule I and II substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and having an outstanding warrant.

