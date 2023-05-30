A Jefferson woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after reportedly admitting to having methamphetamine while more drugs were found during a search.
Cindy Michele Jordan, 53, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, was booked by Braselton police for possession of a Schedule I and II substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and having an outstanding warrant.
An officer stopped Jordan after she was parked next to a dumpster behind a Hwy. 211 business and reportedly began driving away after he saw her.
She told the officer that she and her boyfriend were searching through the dumpster. After Jordan admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle, the police department’s drug-detection dog was deployed for a free-air sniff and alerted officers to the vehicle to the driver’s side door. A subsequent vehicle search reportedly uncovered a bag with a white crystal substance (believed to be methamphetamine), a bag with one suspected Xanax bar and five suspected clonazepam pills, a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and a digital scale with residue.
Two other passengers were reportedly in the vehicle.
Jordan said all three of them used the methamphetamine, though the two passengers denied owning the meth.
Jordan also had an outstanding award for her arrest out of Barrow County.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Scott Anthony Finley, 52, 395 Chandler Rd. — bench warrant. Finley was arrested when an officer learned of a warrant for his arrest out of Habersham County after finding him slumped over his steering wheel at a Hwy. 53 gas station.
•Kimberly Justine Crowe, 37, 965 Liberty Bell Lane — bench warrant. Police arrested Crowe after discovering she had a warrant out of Gwinnett County during a traffic stop for a reported unrestrained child in her vehicle.
•Candis Erianna Pennington, 21, 3931 Brookgreen Dr., Fayetteville, North Carolina — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding. Pennington was arrested after an officer reportedly found fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop for speeding. According to the arrest report, Pennington admitted to having marijuana, which led to a vehicle search. The officer reportedly found three small pills with markings and colors consistent with fentanyl.
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said a female neighbor, with whom he’s had issues for three years, followed him in her vehicle from his residence to a fast-food restaurant. He said she exited her vehicle and took a picture of his tag. The man said he was concerned the woman would harm him and his wife.
•damage to property on Hancock Dr. where a man said a mover backed up a truck and struck an aluminum awning at the man’s new business location. The man said he’d asked the mover to move the truck for him because he felt uncomfortable doing so.
