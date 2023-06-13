An unknown female driving a Volkswagen Jetta reportedly left a trail of damage in West Jackson, striking property at multiple locations — including a store and church — with her vehicle and leaving the scene.
According to a June 5 report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), residents in a Hwy. 60 neighborhood in the Braselton area said someone ran into the subdivision gate and two mailboxes. Pieces of the vehicle found in the neighborhood revealed the automobile was a Volkswagen.
The mailboxes reportedly sustained significant damage, while the gate motors and control arms were substantially damaged.
A neighborhood resident, whose property was not damaged, recorded video footage of someone driving a Volkswagen through his yard just before 4 a.m.
Approximately five miles away, JCSO deputies responded to a Hwy. 53 location at 4:09 a.m. on June 5, where a Volkswagen reportedly rammed into a storefront in Hoschton in what was described as a burglary. The vehicle — believed to have been involved in an incident in Hall County a few hours prior — matched the description of the Volkswagen involved with the subdivision damage.
The driver seen on the store’s video was described as a white female with blonde hair and a yellow shirt driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle reportedly sustained heavy front-end damage with a flattened left front tire. A headlight was also out. The incident report did not indicate if any merchandise was stolen.
The JCSO then filed a June 7 report of a silver Volkswagen striking a Hwy. 60 church’s front bushes, well pump, barbecue grills and bell monument. Church cameras captured the incident, showing a person with a yellow shirt striking the objects with the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly lost its left front headlight assembly after hitting the bushes.
According to the incident report, authorities believe the vehicle is the same Volkswagen involved in the other incidents.
OTHER INCIDENTSOther recent incidents reported by the JCSO include:
•hit-and-run on I-85 Southbound where a driver said another driver struck the rear of his vehicle, moved to the emergency lane and then sideswiped his vehicle. The driver said he rolled down his window to tell the other driver to pull over, but the other driver responded, “f&$% you, I’ll shoot you.” The other driver then reportedly continued southbound on the interstate.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking on Bulldog Ct. where a woman said someone took her purse, wallet and hoodie from her unlocked car.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking on Kerby Circle where a man said he saw someone going through his vehicle. He said he pressed his unlock button to startle the suspect, who reportedly jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle that left the scene. He said a “man purse” and wallet containing his driver’s license and social security card were stolen.
•damage to a vehicle on Bill Watkins Rd. where a driver reportedly overcorrected her vehicle, which left the roadway and landed on its side. The driver said she did not remember anything during the accident and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a vehicle belonging to a woman he “had issues with” was parked across the street from his residence.
•suspicious activity on River Chase Rd. where a homeowners association member reportedly called law enforcement regarding a pest control employee attempting to sell service plans in her neighborhood.
•dispute on Rainy Ct. where a man said he’d been arguing with his girlfriend and wanted her to leave before the situation escalated.
•hit-and-run on Freedom Pkwy. where the driver of a truck reportedly fled after striking a vehicle in a parking lot.
•criminal damage to property on Legacy Dr. where an Amazon van reportedly rolled into a garage door, knocking it in. The driver reportedly dropped off the package and left.
•computer invasion of privacy on Sunrise Dr. where a man said he received an email from someone who accused him of downloading a pornographic image and threatened to send that image to his list of contacts if he did not pay $400 in Bitcoin.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where a woman reported a large brown snake in her closet. The woman contacted an animal removal company after a deputy could not find the snake.
•simple battery on Panther Ct. where a man and his juvenile son reportedly got into a physical altercation over the son’s smoking in the garage. The responding deputy reportedly saw no marks on the juvenile’s face or body. According to the incident report, the deputy made no arrest due to a lack of evidence and no determination of a primary aggressor.
•information on Pocket Rd. where a woman said a neighbor continues to yell and play drums all night. She said when her husband confronted the neighbor, the neighbor said he’d continue to play loudly and shoot guns at their house.
