An 11-year-old boy received 10 stitches after getting bit by a dog recently.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for the animal complaint on Frost Cove.
According to a family member, a dog came out and bit the juvenile. He was taken to the hospital where he received approximately 10 stitches on his cheek and lacerations on his arms.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; and possession of Schedule II drugs on Hwy. 332 where a man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies found methamphetamine, a glass pipe, three Hydrocodone pills, suspected LSD and other drug-related items in the vehicle. The man also had warrants. Another woman was also in the vehicle and was cited for a tag light violation.
- information on Pendergrass Rd. where deputies received information on a juvenile.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said another vehicle came into his lane and struck his vehicle.
- possession of Schedule II drugs; possession of drug-related objects; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs on Hwy. 60 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day. Deputies found meth in the vehicle, along with unknown crushed pills and other drug-related items. Jail staff found additional suspected meth and a bottle containing and unknown liquid and pills during a search.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Peachtree Rd. where a man reported a gate arm damaged his vehicle.
- agency assist on Montvale Dr. where deputies attempted to check on a woman, who they determined was in a hospital in Florida.
- theft by taking on Ridge Way where a man said someone took over $3,000 from his account.
- information on Hwy. 124 where a pharmacy dispensed a controlled medication with an altered label.
- suspicious activity on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman reported a possible scam involving a computer issues.
- agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
- financial transaction card fraud on Quail Run where a woman reported fraudulent charges were made on her account.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after passing out in a parking lot. She had been sick for a few days.
- agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
- dispute on Hwy. 332 where a man and woman had an argument and the woman left walking.
- damage to a vehicle on Kiley Dr. where a vehicle window was damaged.
- warrant service on Hwy. 53 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- threats on Monroe Ct. where someone reported a juvenile threatened another juvenile on a bus and said they would bring a knife to school to cut them.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a vehicle entered her lane and struck her vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Serenity Ct. where a school bus mirror was damaged after striking a basketball goal.
- Department of Family and Children Services referral and juvenile issue on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a 2-year-old boy was found standing in the road. A woman who was watching him said that he and his two sisters had been asleep and the doors were locked.
- identity fraud on Davenport Rd. where a woman received a statement indicating her tax ID was being used by someone else.
- dispute on Hwy. 53 where two people reported juveniles were on their property.
- possible overdose on Wilbur Dr. where EMS checked on a woman who had taken the wrong medication.
- information on Hwy. 53 where a man fell asleep at a gas pump.
- welfare check on Hancock Ave. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- welfare check on Pendergrass Rd. where the Department of Family and Children Services was called after a juvenile made statements about being afraid to go home.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where deputies made contact with two people who were sleeping in a vehicle. One of them reportedly had open wounds on the face.
- simple battery-family violence on Leyland Way where two women got into an argument which led to an altercation.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where one vehicle clipped another.
- juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a woman reported a juvenile wouldn't listen to her.
- suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a man was found asleep near a pool. He was instructed to leave.
- dispute on New Cut Rd. where two people had an argument and one of them hid when deputies arrived because they thought they had a warrant.
