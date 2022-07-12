A juvenile reportedly prevented the theft of his tablet by overpowering an unidentified male, according to an incident report filed by Braselton police.
An unknown male wearing a black hoodie over his face reportedly attempted to steal the tablet from the juvenile as he was placing it in his mother’s car at a Riverwood Rd. residence. After the juvenile overpowered the would-be thief, the suspect reportedly ran away from the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was found with a bag containing marijuana and four wrapped marijuana blunts following a police search. The search was conducted after an officer reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) in addition to speeding and license plate-cover citations.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), driving with a suspended driver’s license and speeding. Multiple packages of marijuana were reportedly discovered when an officer searched the vehicle after smelling the substance in the vehicle, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Spout Springs Rd. where two occupants of a vehicle were cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and an open container violation after they were seen sitting outside of a fast-food restaurant after hours. According to the incident report, an officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana upon approaching the vehicle and an empty bottle of liquor was seen on the vehicle floor. When asked about the marijuana, the driver reportedly handed over a jar containing marijuana while another jar of marijuana was seen in the front center console. One of the jars reportedly contained a metal grinder, according to the report.
•domestic disturbance on Lexington Way where a husband and wife reportedly got into a dispute over the husband keeping firearms in the home and not telling her where they were located. The wife told police that her husband had been acting strange, using illegal mushrooms and purchasing firearms, which she said were not properly secured in the home. She said she removed the firearms, which caused her husband to become upset. No physical altercation occurred between the two, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
•Lisa Michele Smith, 56, 6072 Summerall Circle, Braselton — public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Smith was reportedly arrested after police were called to her home for an altercation with her husband. Smith, who was outside the home when officers arrived, was booked after she was uncooperative and yelled at officers during their investigation, according to the arrest report.
•Daniel Jeffery Moore, 29, 3624 Crest Hill Dr., Flowery Branch — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and bench warrant. Moore was arrested after he reportedly fled from police who were investigating a shoplifting in the Spout Springs Rd. area. According to the arrest report, Moore initially eluded police by running into woods behind a shopping center before later being seen on a minibike by an officer on patrol. That officer pursued Moore, who lost control of his bike and then fled on foot before he was tased and apprehended. It was later learned that Moore had a warrant for his arrest out of Chatham County.
•Joshua Mark Davis, 43, 293 Charlotte Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol; Katherine E. Miller, 40, 293 Charlotte Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol. Both Davis and Miller were arrested for DUI at the same location on Hwy. 124. Davis was arrested following a traffic stop during which he reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and Miller was booked after she drove up on the scene and reportedly failed a field sobriety test as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.