A juvenile faces several charges after spitting on and biting an officer following a physical domestic dispute.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the incident on Landon Ln.
A juvenile had reportedly got into an argument with a woman and had begun beating her. Meanwhile, a man at the residence grabbed the juvenile and they began fighting. The man tried to hold him down, but the juvenile escaped, got a fork and stabbed him in the chest.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man was holding the juvenile down with his hands on his neck. Two toddlers witnessed the incident.
That man, Cenica C. Adams, 41, 1749 Landon Ln., Braselton, was arrested for battery-Family Violence Act and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.
Meanwhile, officers attempted to detain the juvenile suspect, who tried to pull away and run. At one point, the juvenile spit in an officer's face.
They ultimately took the juvenile to the hospital since he may have consumed alcohol. At the hospital, the juvenile ran on foot and was again detained, then spit on the officer two more times and bit him. He also resisted and kicked.
When they got him into the hospital and on a bed, the juvenile tried to bite and spit again and made several comments about killing the officers. He also spit on a nurse.
Doctors ultimately gave the juvenile an anti-psychotic medication to calm him.
The juvenile faces charges of aggravated assault, two county of cruelty to children, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction and escape.
ARRESTS
Other arrests recently reported by the BPD were:
•Jeffery Frank Shepherd, 36, 150 Country View Dr., Martin — fleeing or attempting to elude; speeding; reckless driving; driving with a suspended/revoked license; turning movement/signal violation; and following too closely. Officers attempted to stop Shepherd, who was driving 86-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone on a motorcycle. He refused to stop and at one point reached speeds of 122-mph, changed lanes without a signal and followed other vehicles too closely. Officers ultimately cancelled the pursuit, but Shepherd was apprehended and arrested by Commerce police. They later learned the motorcycle had been reported stolen.
•Terry Troy Cronic, 58, 2786 Webster Lake Rd., Cleveland — possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers recognized Cronic and knew he had warrants, which were ultimately confirmed. They detained him and also smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. Inside a box in the vehicle, officers found marijuana and a glass pipe. They found suspected meth and digital scales in the vehicle. Cronic said the items belonged to him and that a passenger didn't have anything to do with the drugs.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•sexual battery on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman said a man rubbed his genitals on her at work.
•disorderly conduct on Henderson Falls Way where a man reported his neighbor repeatedly harassed him and that she yelled obscenities at him and his children.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where someone took cat litter, cleaning liquid and bags from a store. Officers ultimately made contact with the woman, who said she paid for all of the items.
•domestic disturbance on Red Mulberry Ln. where a man and woman argued and the woman cut her arm with a can. The man said the woman had a knife and was threatening to harm herself and that she bit him when he tried to take the knife away. He also reportedly kept her from leaving the residence at one point. Gwinnett County EMS was called, but the woman refused transport and said she didn't want to harm herself.
•information on I-85 where gravel caused damage to a vehicle.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a bike was stolen.
•damage to property on Hwy. 347 where a rock damaged a vehicle.
•mental person on Autumn Maple Dr. where a woman "didn't seem like herself" and was lying on the floor and wouldn't let anyone help her. Police were called back to the residence multiple times and ultimately contacted Benchmark for a mobile crisis team.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a stolen handgun was found.
•disturbance on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man reportedly yelled obscenities and vulgar comments towards women. One of the women involved reportedly got into an argument with another group of people and was ultimately pushed and fell down.
