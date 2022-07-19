N1805P37004C.TIF

A manager of a pizza restaurant on Hwy. 211 said delivery customers at two area addresses the past two months have been paying for orders with counterfeit money.

The manager told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that during each instance pizza deliverers were met by two juveniles in the road on four-wheelers who paid for the food with the reported counterfeit bills. A local bank verified to the manager that the money was fake.

