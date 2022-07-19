A manager of a pizza restaurant on Hwy. 211 said delivery customers at two area addresses the past two months have been paying for orders with counterfeit money.
The manager told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that during each instance pizza deliverers were met by two juveniles in the road on four-wheelers who paid for the food with the reported counterfeit bills. A local bank verified to the manager that the money was fake.
Two of the orders paid for with counterfeit money totaled a combined $200, while another $45 order was possibly paid for with fake bills.
Orders were delivered to both Davenport Rd. and Lingerfelt Ln., and the same phone number was used each time.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO were:
•littering on Hwy. 53 where trash was reportedly dumped illegally. A U-haul was seen at the location where the dumping occurred, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Allison Way where a woman said a gas generator was missing after two people had moved out of her residence. The woman said one of the former residents became angry with her and cursed at her when she asked about the missing generator. The woman’s ex-husband reportedly inspected the former residents’ trailer and did not see the generator.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a driver reportedly pulled into the wrong driveway and two intoxicated passengers got out of the vehicle.
•information on Bill Watkins Rd. a complainant suspected drug activity, having observed a high volume of traffic in and out of their neighbor’s residence and noticing a chemical smell in the area.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a gas station employee said a customer laid a gas handle and hose on the store floor, saying it had been disconnected.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident on New Liberty Church Rd. where a female motorist reportedly struck another vehicle in the rear after the driver abruptly slowed to make a turn. She said the other driver asked if she was OK, took a photo of her license plate and then drove off.
•theft on Parkers Place where a pallet and a half of roof singles, valued at $2,025, was reported stolen. In a separate report, 42 bundles of of asphalt shingles were also taken from a new home construction site on Parkers Place.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man in a white van followed her for several miles after staring at her as she filled up at a gas station. She said noticed the man staring at her while she pumped gas at a Hwy. 53 location and then followed her onto I-85 in his vehicle and then exited the interstate with her near Buford. She said the man pulled up next to her, lowered his window and attempted to talk to her. The woman said she ignored the man, and he ceased following her. She noted the name of the business on the side of his van and reported the incident to the company.
•dispute on Joy Dr. where a man reportedly got into a verbal dispute with his mother-in-law after noticing that his vehicle was damaged.
•temporary protective order (TPO) service at River Chase where a woman was granted a TPO to have a man removed from her residence.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman said a man she did not know walked through her yard and into the woods.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man said that a resident from across the street knocked on his door and yelled at him.
•theft on Berry Hill Ln. where a woman said her social security number and her husband’s were stolen by an unknown male. She said her husband believed he was calling their bank after experiencing a computer issue. She said that’s when the man somehow got the social security numbers from her husband.
