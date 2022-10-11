N1605P25010C.TIF

A man recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that juveniles are ringing his doorbell and knocking on his back windows at his Legendary Dr. residence. He also said other neighbors have experienced similar problems.

During a recent incident, the man said he followed the juveniles in his vehicle after they knocked on his back window. He said they left their bicycles at the front of the subdivision and fled into the woods during his pursuit.

