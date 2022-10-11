A man recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that juveniles are ringing his doorbell and knocking on his back windows at his Legendary Dr. residence. He also said other neighbors have experienced similar problems.
During a recent incident, the man said he followed the juveniles in his vehicle after they knocked on his back window. He said they left their bicycles at the front of the subdivision and fled into the woods during his pursuit.
The JCSO placed an extra patrol on the neighborhood, according to the incident report.
Another man on Legendary Dr. made a similar report to the JCSO, saying juveniles were banging on his door, ringing his doorbell and looking into his windows. The man said he spoke to the kids’ father who said the incidents would stop.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•dispute on Addenbrooke Way where a woman said her nephew broke items and threatened her during an argument.
•harassing communications on Creek View Dr. where a woman said she had a recording of her husband threatening to murder her brother, who she said stole a handgun from her husband’s truck. She also said her husband drinks “a lot” and has threatened her “physically and emotionally.”
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where residents reported finding “suspiciously human remains" at the Georgia State Arboretum. The criminal investigation division said the bones were likely from an animal, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Berry Hill Ln. where a couple said their son was being disrespectful and throwing things. The juvenile's father said he pushed his son away from him after he got in his face.
•dispute on Stone View Rd. where a man got into a dispute with a woman over their dog using the bathroom “all over the place.” The man admitted to being upset but said he made no physical contact the woman or the dog.
•suspicious activity on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a juvenile said she witnessed, via ring camera, two men steal her family’s lawn mower. She said the men loaded the mower onto a truck, but a neighbor reportedly yelled at the two men, and they unloaded the mower before leaving. One of the juvenile’s parents arrived at the home and said one of the men was told he could have the lawnmower but was only to pick it up when she or her husband were home. The man was reportedly barred from the residence.
•burglary on Elmwood Rd. where a woman reported the theft of numerous items at a residence owned by her mother. The woman said so many items were taken she was unsure exactly what items were missing. The backdoor was reportedly forced open and two windows of the residence were broken, as well as a wooden table.
