A group of juveniles reportedly yelled the N-word at a Black man during an incident at a Northern Oak Dr. address.
The man told Braselton police that a male rang his doorbell and shouted profanity at him as the male ran away. The male then reportedly ran to a golf cart where others on the cart yelled “n——“ at the man and then opened his mailbox.
Ring camera footage of the incident showed what appeared to be a white juvenile go to the man’s door, according to the incident report.
Another resident said the same group opened his mailbox.
Neighborhood security cameras were later used to track the location of the golf carts involved in the reported incident. The mother of one of the suspects was contacted and reviewed the security footage. According to the report, she confirmed that a group of juveniles had been at her house the night of the incident but said that the juvenile who appeared on camera was not her son. She also claimed the juveniles did not use a racial slur, but were instead singing. The responding officer disagreed, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a juvenile seen running down the center of the highway was picked up by an officer. According to the incident report, the juvenile is non-verbal autistic. The juvenile’s aunt told the responding officer that the juvenile went missing when she was watching him while his mother ran errands. The officer noted that the juvenile has left adult supervision multiple times in recent months and run down a busy state route. The Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) was contacted about the incident, and the juvenile was turned over to a DFCS worker.
•criminal trespass damaged property on Tee Dr. where a man said his girlfriend threw a Yeti at him, but struck his truck instead, leaving a dent and causing $1,395 worth of damage. He also said his girlfriend took crates of items belonging to his daughter valued at around $1,800.
•death investigation on Woodley Ct. where a man was found unresponsive and not breathing. The man reportedly had a history of chronic heart failure.
•shoplifting on Spout Springs Rd. where two females reportedly put items in their pockets at a supermarket. The two females denied taking the items when confronted and left the store after being told the police had been notified. The store manager said the two are suspected of stealing from several area store locations.
•identity fraud on Summerall Circle where a man said someone used his identity to open a charge account and had spent $861.
•theft on Hancock Place where a woman said her pistol was stolen.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) where an officer reportedly found a bag containing the substance during a traffic stop. According to the incident report, the officer smelled marijuana, which led to a search. The passenger was cited with possession of marijuana, while the driver was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and driving with a suspended license.
ARRESTS
•Justin Noel Tate, 32, 2963 Skyland Dr., Snellville — driving under the influence of alcohol and prohibited stopping, standing or parking. Tate was reportedly found asleep with his foot on the brake of his vehicle, which was stopped on the I-85 South ramp at Exit 129. According to the arrest report, the responding officer smelled alcohol on Tate’s breath and in the vehicle and administered a field sobriety test, which Tate reportedly failed.
•Razvan I. Puha, 30, 1951 Browning Bend Ct., Dacula – driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on a road. Puha reportedly failed to remain in his lane of travel while driving on I-85, leaving the roadway and striking rumble strips. He was pulled over by an officer, who reportedly smelled alcohol in the vehicle and on Puha’s breath. Puha was then administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the arrest report.
•Chanson Park, 43, 3473 Fallen Oak Dr., Buford — fleeing or attempting to elude and procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle. Park reportedly did not pull over after an officer initiated a traffic stop on I-85. The pursuit ended when the officer executed a rolling stop at mile marker 132, according to the arrest report. The officer initiated the traffic stop and the subsequent pursuit after Park reportedly failed to move over from the far right lane when passing police vehicles parked on the side of the road with their lights activated.
•Jonathan Lamar Jackson, 59, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Apt. B1, Winder — bench warrant (magistrate), possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and operating a vehicle without a license plate. An officer reportedly stopped Jackson for driving with an expired tag and learned that Jackson had a warrant for his arrest out of Baldwin County. The officer also smelled marijuana in the vehicle, leading to a search which revealed a plastic bag containing the substance.
