Braselton police recently assisted the United States Marshal's Service with the execution of an arrest warrant, discovering a large amount of drugs and firearms in the process.
On Feb. 23, members the Braselton Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division assisted the United States Marshal’s Service with execution of an arrest warrant.
Charles Seang had federal warrants for drug trafficking and weapons charges and was known to be living with a relative at 1900 Bell Lane in Liberty Estates.
No one was inside the residence, but drugs and other illegal items were in plain view.
"All officers exited and secured the residence while Braselton detectives obtained a search warrant to search the residence for drugs and other contraband," according to a town news release.
Once the search warrant was obtained, a search of the residence was conducted and the following were located:
- Approximately 100 pounds of marijuana
- Crack cocaine
- GHB
- THC (liquid form)
- Money counting machine
- Six handguns
- Five semi-automatic rifles
- Armor plates/bulletproof vest
- Packaging materials
- Numerous other drug-related items
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.