Firefighters were dispatched at 6:29 p.m. on Oct. 20 to a report of a business fire at a cabinet shop at 499 Tuggle Greer Drive in Buford, according to a press release.
A worker on the scene called 911 and reported hearing a loud boom but did not report seeing any smoke at the time. The building was vacant at the time of the fire. Gwinnett County Police Aviation Unit reported seeing smoke with visible and flames.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story business, 3,000 square-foot warehouse, with heavy smoke showing. Crews performing a primary search confirmed the building was completely evacuated. Investigation revealed extensive damage to the structure in the warehouse area. Firefighters deployed multiple fire hoses to bring the fire under control. Positive water was established as well as 2 Rapid Intervention Teams (RIT). Power and electricity were secured to the building by City of Buford Gas and Electric.
There were no injuries were reported on scene and no victims found. The fire was brought under control at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters rotated through rehab before returning to service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 56 firefighters responded to this incident.
