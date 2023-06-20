Large amounts of diesel fuel reportedly spilled from a semi-truck onto the I-85 North exit ramp at Hwy. 53 in Braselton recently, shutting down the two right lanes.
According to a recent Braselton Police Department report, all Braselton units were needed to assist with traffic control for approximately two hours as crews removed the fuel from the roadway.
The West Jackson Fire Department assisted with the removal and cleanup.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•domestic disturbance on Piedmont Ave. where a man reportedly argued with his wife after she discovered his sex toy.
•criminal trespass on Zion Church Rd. where a homeless man reportedly banged on the windows of a medical office. The man told an officer he needed to use their phone. He was reportedly barred from the location.
•multiple reports on Henderson Falls Way involving an intoxicated woman. The woman suffers from alcoholism and depression, according to police. Following the string of incidents, a 10-13 order was obtained for the woman, who was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•theft on Franklin St. where a man told police he lost his wallet, which contained his credit cards, and said someone attempted to use the cards.
•suspicious activity on Sparta Way where a man said someone attempted to break into his storage unit. The man said he could not put his key into the lock and believes someone tried to pick the lock with a paper clip. The man gained access to the unit through storage site employees and reported no items in the units missing.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a passenger was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), and the driver was ticketed for an expired tag. The passenger reportedly handed over a box containing marijuana after an officer mentioned an odor coming from the van and asked if the substance was inside the vehicle.
ARRESTSRecent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Christopher Taylor Pennington, 32, 2 Fulton St., LaGrange — bench warrant. Police arrested Pennington after he was found lying on a sidewalk on Hwy. 124 and learned he had a warrant from the state board of pardons and paroles.
•Joshua Ray Villeme, 25, 2372 Saint Kennedy Lane, Buford — hit-and-run, suspended/revoked driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, tire violation and driving too fast for conditions. Villeme was arrested for allegedly hitting a utility pole and damaging guide wires on Hwy. 124 and leaving the scene. He was arrested after his phone was reportedly found at the crash site. Villeme was also reportedly covered in dirt and had injuries to his chin.
•Marcus Emmanuel Holston, 35, 1658 Fuller 23 Northwest, Washington, D.C. — speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license. Holston was arrested during a traffic stop when an officer learned Holston did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the police report. The officer pulled over Holston for reportedly driving 70 mph in a 45-mph zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.