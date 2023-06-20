N2105P43003C.TIF

Large amounts of diesel fuel reportedly spilled from a semi-truck onto the I-85 North exit ramp at Hwy. 53 in Braselton recently, shutting down the two right lanes.

According to a recent Braselton Police Department report, all Braselton units were needed to assist with traffic control for approximately two hours as crews removed the fuel from the roadway.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.