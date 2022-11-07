Gwinnett firefighters responded Monday morning (Nov. 7) to a 911 call that reported a house on fire near the intersection of Providence Dr. and Flowers Crossing in Lawrenceville at 3:04 a.m.
Firefighters located a house fire near that intersection on the 2000 block of Montrose Court SW in Lawrenceville at 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a two-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing on all sides of the structure. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to combat the flames. After gaining control of the fire, crews were able to enter the home. Interior crews reported heavy fire damage on the back wall and a compromised flooring system on the second story. All occupants safely escaped the house.
