A Lawrenceville man was recently arrested in Hall County after reportedly breaking into several storage units.
Members of the property section of the Hall County Sheriff's Office criminal investigations division and deputies from the uniform patrol division worked to bring charges against Tyler Glen Blair, 22, of Lawrenceville.
Blair faces nine counts of second-degree burglary and seven counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime in the Sunday morning, Feb. 14, burglary of units at Lula Mini-Storage & Car Wash on Main Street. Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and developed a law enforcement lookout for the suspect vehicle.
On Sunday evening, deputies found the unoccupied suspect pickup truck, as well as a camper, parked behind a store at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways. Blair returned to the pickup, and investigators arrested him on Monday morning, Feb. 15, for crimes unrelated to the Lula burglaries.
• Felony theft by taking
• Felony possession of methamphetamine
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
• Crossing guard lines
Blair’s theft charge is for allegedly stealing a trailer from a business on B. U. Bowman Drive in Buford on Jan. 28. Investigators found Blair with a handgun and more than one gram of methamphetamine during his Monday arrest. The methamphetamine was located on Blair’s person during the booking process at the Hall County Jail.
Meanwhile, investigators continued working the storage unit burglaries and obtained the arrest warrants for Blair in the Lula case on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Detectives continue to investigate the alleged crimes. They are working to inventory suspected stolen items recovered from Blair’s pickup truck and camper during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.