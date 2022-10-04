The construction site of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School on Skelton Rd. was reportedly vandalized by someone using a construction company forklift.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone recently entered the construction site and used an on-site forklift to destroy three pallets of cinder blocks and 60 feet of parking lot curbing. The forklift was reportedly left on its side on the property, having sustained "a lot of damage."
A forklift was also used to “cut doughnuts” inside the building and hit a pallet of cinder blocks, according to the report. A mobile light trailer was also started and left running.
According to the incident report, the responding deputy was unable to lift any fingerprints off the forklift, nor find any items that would lead to a suspect.
A superintendent of the construction company estimated that the total cost of the damage would be "expensive."
The JCSO placed extra patrols on the site. No video footage of the incident was available.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man said his son, who has autism, was outside yelling and throwing a chair. He was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•damage to property on Johnson Dr. where a man said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck his neighbor’s mailbox and trash can.
•suspicious activity on Bristol Ct. where a woman said tents were put up in the woods on her property and she suspected that homeless people were living in them. She said that she also heard voices in the woods.
•information on Muscogee Dr. where a woman said her husband had not returned for four days. While a deputy was on the scene, the woman received a call from the Fulton County Jail informing her that her husband was incarcerated there.
•dispute on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man accused another man of sleeping with his girlfriend. The other man, however, said the man had been “talking out of his head," hallucinating and attempting to start fights with everyone at the residence. A witness verified this, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said the driver of a box truck merged into traffic, struck her vehicle and continued traveling north on the interstate.
•criminal interference with government property on Hwy. 53 where a burglary reportedly occurred at a building owned by the Town of Braselton.
•juvenile issue on Rebecca St. where a woman and her son reportedly fought over his phone during a dispute. She said he then ran away from her.
•juvenile issue on Prescott Place where a juvenile went to his neighbor’s house and said his parents had abused him. The child’s mother said the juvenile has been acting out and that she “is not dealing with it anymore.” The child said his father struck him in the face with a microphone, but the responding deputy did not see marks on the child’s face, according to the incident report. The woman said the statement was untrue, saying the child’s father was very sick.
•harassing communications on Maddox Rd. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, has been following her and continues to message her despite being told to stop.
•juvenile issue on Registry Ln. where a woman said her son was out of control and refused to go to bed. The juvenile also reportedly threw a garbage can.
•theft on Summerbrook Rd. where a man said his vehicle’s old tag was stolen and appeared on a vehicle in New York state. The man said he’s received five notices from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that he owed five different amounts of tag fees, totaling $185. The man said he’s “never been to New York and has no intent of going there.” The man said the tag had previously been turned into the Jackson County tag office before he received the notices out of New York. The man was told tags turned into the tag office are sent to a junkyard to be destroyed but that someone has apparently stolen them or bought them to be used for other vehicles in other states.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile who was possibly suicidal according to an incident report, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•simple assault and criminal trespass on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile was arrested and taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center after he reportedly pushed over and damaged a bookcase, broke a chair and broke a glass container. He also reportedly damaged door locks at the residence with a rock after being locked out of the house.
•open container on Hwy. 53 where a driver reportedly had three open bottles of beer in his vehicle. A deputy performed field evaluations and found no signs of impairment.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a firearm was reportedly stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked at a shopping center. She said the vehicle’s doors were unlocked.
•aggravated assault on Venture Ct. where a man said his son, who’d just been released from jail after assaulting his mother, hit him in the face, causing a black eye and his face to swell. The man said his son had been drinking. The man said his son hit him in the face, knocking him unconscious. He also reportedly hit his head on a table while falling, causing him to bleed. The man said he initially didn’t want to report the incident due to his son's legal issues but decided to press charges after receiving texts from his son the following day calling him derogatory terms.
