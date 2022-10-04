N1805P37004C.TIF

The construction site of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School on Skelton Rd. was reportedly vandalized by someone using a construction company forklift.

According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone recently entered the construction site and used an on-site forklift to destroy three pallets of cinder blocks and 60 feet of parking lot curbing. The forklift was reportedly left on its side on the property, having sustained "a lot of damage."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.