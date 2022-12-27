The construction site of Legacy Knoll Middle School — the new middle school being built in West Jackson — was recently struck by burglars who took over $21,000 in materials, according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, a Hilti powder actuated gun and copper electrical wire, estimated at a total of $21,640, were stolen from the site.
A chain at the front gate of the construction site was reportedly cut while padlocks to containers — which contained the stolen items — were cut and the doors were found open.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a boy took $20 by force from her daughter on a school bus. The woman’s daughter said she initially refused to give the boy the money but later said she gave the money to him by accident. The boy said he received $5 from the girl after asking her for it, but he agreed to return it.
•agency assist on Michigan Circle where a female teen reportedly became combative while emergency medical service workers attempted to administer medication to sedate her.
•possible overdose on William Freeman Rd. where a woman was reportedly found unresponsive. A man who arrived on the scene said the woman told him she’d taken an entire bottle of valium. Emergency Medical Services workers said the woman said her husband had beaten her. The woman reportedly had dried blood on her right cheek, right nostril and left cheek. A friend of the woman’s husband arrived on the scene to check on the woman. He told law enforcement that he knew of no physical altercations between the woman and her husband.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent charge of $81 on her bank account.
•identity fraud on Clearwater Ct. where a woman reported fraudulent charges to her bank account after disclosing her driver's license number and confirming other information to a man claiming to be from her bank. The woman reported $4,500 in attempted charges to her account, though only $950 worth of charges were successful. The woman said she believed the man to be from the bank after he recited her social security number and bank information.
•theft by taking on Hunter Dr. where a man said a package containing a $694 satellite internet box delivered to his home was stolen. The man said he suspects that a male recently arrested for the theft of multiple packages off porches in West Jackson was responsible.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a man reportedly made indirect threats toward his family in Facebook posts. The JCSO placed extra patrol on the family’s residence for two weeks.
•theft on Prestwick Dr. where a man said several packages delivered to his address were taken from his porch. He said he thought the thefts were related to a recent rash of porch thefts in the West Jackson area.
•theft on Liberty Bell Run where a man said items — including an animation kit, CO2 cylinder and acrylic paints — delivered to his front porch by Amazon were missing.
•death investigation (non-murder) on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman with an extensive medical history was reportedly found unresponsive and cold to the touch.
•theft on Maddox Rd. where a man said that he never received a package that was reportedly delivered to his address.
•harassing communications on Ward Rd. where a woman said her brother sent vulgar messages to her and another woman via social media. The woman said she was terrified of her brother because he’d beaten her in the past. Both of the women, who blocked the man on social media, were instructed on how to obtain a temporary protective order.
