N1605P25010C.TIF

The construction site of Legacy Knoll Middle School — the new middle school being built in West Jackson — was recently struck by burglars who took over $21,000 in materials, according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, a Hilti powder actuated gun and copper electrical wire, estimated at a total of $21,640, were stolen from the site.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.