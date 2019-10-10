A woman recently found a piece of mail, but a check that should have been inside was missing.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the found property report on Jackson Trail Rd.
The complainant found the mail on the roadside and said the envelope was torn open. There was an invoice inside, but the payment appeared to be missing.
The sender confirmed a check should have been inside the envelope. Officers advised the sender that if she wanted to report theft from her mailbox, she'd need to contact Athens police since her residence is located in Clarke County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft by taking on Chartwell Ct. where a man reported a check he was expecting for over $1,300 had been deposited into an account.
•burglary on Doe Ridge where a woman reported someone stole a cash box containing nearly $2,000 during an estate sale. She suspected it was a woman who had been acting suspiciously.
•attempted fraud on Davenport Rd. where a man said someone sent him a fraudulent check. The suspect sent a $5,000 check for a $500 purchase and it was determined to be a scam.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported a vehicle pulled next to her and knocked off her driver's side window.
•suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported hearing screeching tires and she noticed a vehicle parked outside a business for a significant amount of time.
•damage to three vehicles on I-85 where a tire blew on a tractor-trailer and debris damaged three vehicles.
•physical dispute on Liberty Bell Run where a woman said another woman spit out of a window and it struck her, which led to a physical altercation. Both sides claimed self defense and one person involved said the complainant asked her wife to hand her a gun, but no direct threats were ever made. Officers didn't arrest anyone due to the conflicting stories and because the complainant was unclear about who hit her.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone stole hamburger patties and a block of cheese.
•suspicious person on Whitfield Ct. where a man reported while he was in the hot tub, he saw a red laser dot on him. He also heard rustling in the wood line near his house.
•suspicious person on Davenport Rd. where a man reported seeing people on his property, sneaking around and hiding in the wood line. Officers said the complainant appeared to be under the influence of drugs, causing him to see things that weren't there.
•damage to a mailbox on Curk Roberts Rd. where a mailbox was knocked down.
•suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a store employee reported a suspicious vehicle that she believed belonged to shoplifting suspects.
•financial transaction card fraud on Downing St. where a man reported someone transferred money from his account without permission.
•suspicious person on Ward Rd. where a woman reported former homeowners were walking in the area. She also reported having to chase three people off her property and found someone had cut the fence. The woman also said a man was walking down the road and asked her if everything was OK.
•domestic dispute on West Jackson Rd. where two men argued after one of them refused to take the other to the bus station.
•miscellaneous report on East Jefferson St. where Braselton police officers told dispatch that they made a report related to a West Jackson Elementary School student. No information was given.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where two people had a dispute after one of them took firewood that had been given to the other.
•signal check at Sell's Mill Park where officers found an un-secured door, but there were no signs of forced entry or damage.
•parked vehicle complaint on Thompson Mill Rd. where officers found a tractor-trailer parked off the roadway. It wasn't blocking traffic and apparently wasn't violating any traffic laws. Officers said they have been called for similar reports in the area several times. The calls have been unfounded.
•impersonating a public officer or employee and verbal dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man took photographs of a postal worker who was delivering mail. The worker told the man to stop following and photographing her or she'd call the police. He reportedly told her to go ahead and call and said "don't you know who I am" before revealing a cap that read "Braselton Police Department."
•burglary on Pocket Rd. where a man reported firearms were stolen from his house. He suspected the thief was a man he knew and had let stay at the residence before.
•custody dispute on Crown Dr. where a man and woman argued after one of their children refused to go with the father. He also reportedly refused to leave, but ultimately left.
•suspicious person on Hwy. 60 where someone reported seeing someone at an abandoned trailer. Officers didn't find anyone on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.