Mail was stolen from several West Jackson post offices last week.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for the report of criminal damage to property and theft by taking at the Hoschton Post Office on Nov. 19.
Someone reportedly broke into the blue mail drop-off box outside the post office over night and the mail was stolen. The box appeared to have been pried open.
Deputies later learned the Braselton Post Office on Hwy. 53 and the Jesse Cronic Rd. annex boxes were also broken into.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•civil matter on Wildflower Rd. where a vehicle was repossessed.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a woman wanted officers on the scene while she retrieved her belongings.
•motorist assist on I-85 where a woman ran over a box spring, which got stuck under the vehicle. A towing company employee helped her remove it.
•damage to property on Old Maddox Rd. where a tractor-trailer damaged a mailbox.
•civil matter on J. D. Brooks Rd. where people were at a residence despite the owner being in jail. Some of them reportedly live at the residence and officers determined it was a civil issue.
•hit and run on Mountain Crest Way where someone struck a parked vehicle and didn't notify anyone.
•suspicious person on Davenport Rd. where a man stood at the end of a woman's driveway after failing to reach a family member via phone. He told officers he was homeless and had called the family member to see if he could go to their house. He ultimately left the scene, walking towards Braselton.
•dispute on Rouse Cir. where a couple argued and one of them reportedly threatened to take their child.
•information on Grand Brighton View where a woman reported someone was shooting and hitting the residence. The man who was shooting said he was shooting clay pigeons and didn't know he was shooting in that direction.
•agency assist with a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 53.
•simple battery on West Jackson Commons where a man got upset after his prescription got mixed up. He said an office manager was "smart" with him and admitted to using profanity and grabbing the office manager. He was ultimately warned of criminal trespass.
•forgery on New Cut Rd. where a man said someone wrote six checks using a man's account that he did not authorize.
•theft by taking and theft from a building on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a woman reported items were stolen from her brother's residence while he was incarcerated.
•assist the Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 53 where one adult and one juvenile were transported to the hospital following a wreck and two vehicles were towed.
•theft by taking on New Cut Rd. where someone stole an exterior HVAC unit from an under-construction residence. Another unit was moved.
•found property on Hwy. 53 where someone found a wallet.
•theft by taking on Delaperriere Loop where a woman reported her phone was missing after she left it at a neighborhood clubhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.