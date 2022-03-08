Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.