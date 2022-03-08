A man who tried to cash a fake check at Pinnacle Bank in Braselton ran from the scene and attempted to carjack a woman, using a knife, as he fled law enforcement, according to reports.
The suspect, identified as John D. Knafelc, 240 North Ave., Athens, was reportedly captured while hiding near a restaurant’s dumpster along Hwy. 211 and arrested.
According to a report field by Braselton police, Knafelc presented a $1,886 check to a teller, who realized it was fake. When she told him she needed to call to confirm the check, he asked for it back and then grabbed for it when she refused.
According to the report, Knafelc exited the bank and later attempted to carjack a woman, using a knife, in a dentist office parking lot but continued to flee after she fought back.
The suspect was seen running along Hwy. 211, where he was later captured near the dumpster.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•death investigation on Berkshire Trace where a woman, who had a history of heart problems, was found deceased on her living room floor. No foul play was suspected, according to the police report.
•fighting in a public place on Hwy. 53 where two men reportedly got into a fight in a gas station parking lot. Video footage showed one man striking the other on top of the head. The man who was reportedly struck declined to press charges.
•domestic disturbance on White Walnut Way where a man said his wife grabbed his shirt and ripped off a button while trying to remove him from the drivers’ seat of a vehicle. The man said he did not want to press charges.
•theft on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman said she sent a man a $2,000 down payment for cabinet work which he did not do. The woman, who presented proof of a signed contract with the man, said she has not received a refund.
•burglary on Yvette Way where a woman said an unknown man tried to break into her home. The man’s hands and face were covered, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on I-85 where a company said someone struck one of their arrow boards, damaging it.
•simple battery on Zion Church Rd. where a man said his ex-wife’s boyfriend assaulted him by putting his arm around his neck. The incident reportedly occurred while the man was having a disagreement with his ex-wife over taking their daughters to his house. The man’s ex-wife said her boyfriend intervened to pull the man away from her and her daughters. The man had no signs of injuries, according to the report.
ARRESTS
•Aaron S. McKinney, 27, 2951 Satellite Blvd., Duluth — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and inhalants; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and turning movement and required signals violation. McKinney was arrested after a traffic stop for an improper lane change, during which he admitted to smoking marijuana, according to the arrest report. McKinney reportedly did not stop after the trooper activated his lights, requiring the trooper to force McKinney to the right shoulder of the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.