A man recently told Braselton police he was assaulted on Exchange Way by a woman who allegedly pulled him into a restaurant bathroom, locked him inside a stall and put a hickey on the right side of his neck.

The woman, however, claimed the encounter was consensual. She said the man met her in the women's bathroom, and the two "made out."

