A man recently told Braselton police he was assaulted on Exchange Way by a woman who allegedly pulled him into a restaurant bathroom, locked him inside a stall and put a hickey on the right side of his neck.
The woman, however, claimed the encounter was consensual. She said the man met her in the women's bathroom, and the two "made out."
According to the incident report, the man told his girlfriend he was assaulted after she saw him with the hickey upon leaving the bathroom.
Police arrived after the restaurant's general manager reported shouting between the two parties in the parking lot.
According to the incident report, an officer told the man he believed he was making up the assault claim to cover for his girlfriend discovering consensual sexual activities between him and the woman.
The officer, however, told the man he could present his case to a magistrate judge in Jackson County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•juvenile complaint on Jackson Ave. where a woman said a child in her care threatened to harm her children and has received complaints from the school for poor behavior. The juvenile was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.
•domestic disturbance on Cody Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend followed her in his vehicle from her son's school in Gwinnett County to Hall County. She said she had filed for a temporary protection order against him.
•fraud on Lexington Way where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, used their children's social security cards to open two credit cards.
•overdose on New Liberty Way where a woman was reportedly intoxicated, incoherent and had taken an unknown amount of anti-depressants and Vitamin B medication. Emergency medical services responded to the scene.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being pulled over for speeding. An officer reportedly found six baggies of marijuana. After being cited for marijuana possession, the driver asked the officer if he could keep one bag. The officer told him he could not.
•theft at Braselton Village where someone reportedly stole 240 pieces of siding valued at $2,116 from a lot.
•death investigation on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man was found unconscious and unresponsive in his room. Foul play was not suspected, according to the incident report. The man's mother reportedly attempted CPR and administered two doses of narcan. Drug paraphernalia was found in the man's room, including a cut straw and a piece of foil with burnt residue, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a woman and her ex-boyfriend reportedly argued over him not returning a house key.
•drug investigation on I-85 exit ramp 129 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), failure to change an address or name on a driver's license and a taillight requirement violation.
•suspicious activity on Old Winder Hwy. a male was reportedly seen wearing a ski mask at a business establishment. The masked male reportedly entered the bathroom and later left the location.
•disturbance on Hwy. 124 where a woman said her husband has been abusive in the past and is stalking her.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects. He was also cited for a taillight infraction and a tag violation.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police include:
•Eric Anthony Ross, 556 Camp Perrin Rd., Lawrenceville — bench warrant, possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), suspended license and windshield/wipers/tint violation. Ross was arrested after police reportedly discovered six tablets believed to be ecstasy in his vehicle during a traffic stop for a window-tint violation. Marijuana was also reportedly found. Ross's vehicle was searched after an officer reported an odor of marijuana. According to the report, Ross also had an arrest warrant out of Gainesville.
•Maurice Willis, 37, 1313 Macon Ave., Macon — possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Police arrested Willis after reportedly finding an ounce of marijuana in a backpack and glove compartment inside a vehicle in which Wills was traveling. An officer found the substance after reportedly smelling marijuana inside the car and conducting a search.
•Rebecca Diane Davis, 40, 1213 Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign. Davis was arrested during a traffic stop after running a stop sign on Hwy. 124. According to the arrest report, Davis smelled like alcohol and initially agreed to a field sobriety test but refused to continue midway through the assessment.
•Billy. Lamar Terry, 62, 76 Burnt Trail Dr., Dawsonville — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a right-of-way and hit-and-run. Police arrested Terry after he reportedly fled the scene of an accident at the intersection of Friendship Rd. and Spout Springs Rd. According to the arrest report, Terry appeared intoxicated, smelled like alcohol, admitted to drinking and had to be physically assisted to walk after nearly falling over.
•Jason Ladd McFarland, 40, 1233 Mainsail Dr., Hartsville, South Carolina — public intoxication. Ladd was arrested after reportedly passing out on the steps of a Zion Church Rd. location and refusing to leave.
•Luis Angel Santos, 22, 1712 Wynfield Ln., Auburn — fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, no passing zone violation, headlight violation and driving with a suspended license. Santos was arrested on multiple charges after reportedly fleeing police in a high-speed chase that began on I-85 and continued on Hwy. 211 and back onto the interstate before ending on Hwy. 53 where an officer executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. The pursuit began when Santos failed to pull over for a traffic stop on I-85. Santos reportedly exceeded speeds of 130 mph on I-85 during the pursuit.
•Jasvin Singh Tuteja, 27, 504 Rankin St., Atlanta — simple battery. Tuteja was arrested after reportedly grabbing his ex-girlfriend and forcefully pulling her toward him during an argument. According to the arrest report, an officer called to the scene witnessed the physical contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.