A man and his girlfriend reportedly clashed over her drinking, as well as politics, in a pair of recent incidents reported to Braselton police.
The man alleged that his girlfriend slapped him in the face and knocked off his glasses at their Summerall Circle home when he confronted her about her drinking. He said she also scratched his vehicle with a butter knife. The woman denied striking him and said he was responsible for the damage to the car. The man had no visible signs of injury, according to the incident report.
The two later got into an altercation over "Donald Trump and politics," according to a separate incident report filed on the same date. The man said his girlfriend pushed him into the counter during the argument, but he had no visible signs of injury, according to the report.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man said he’d been wronged after being denied a loan and told a bank representative that he “intended to take care of it.” He did not elaborate on the statement, according to the incident report.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was reportedly cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop. An officer reportedly pulled the driver over for speeding, then smelled marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle.
•dispute on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said she awoke to her boyfriend throwing her across the room, while her boyfriend said he awoke to her punching him in the neck. Neither had signs of injuries, according to the incident report.
•battery on Silk Tree Pointe where a man said his girlfriend punched him in the face several times during an argument. The man reportedly had no signs of injury at the time of his report of the incident to police.
•miscellaneous report on Kaival Ln. where a man returned to a hotel for a cat he’d handed over to an employee a month ago due to having too many animals in his room. The hotel worker said she no longer had the cat due. It was reportedly given to another co-worker who said the cat ran away.
•stalking and criminal trespass on Bentwillow Way where a man said he was beaten up by his ex-girlfriend’s father. The woman’s father said the man had been harassing and stalking his daughter.
•domestic dispute on Zion Church Rd. where a man said his soon-to-be-ex-wife told him to pick her up after she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend said they got into a dispute because “he was an a—“ but would not elaborate. She said the argument started because he has a drug problem. She also said he stuck his fingers in her mouth.
•found property on Zion Church Rd. where a pistol was left in a hotel room.
•theft on Mountain Oak Dr. where a man said his daughter’s license plate was stolen.
•Nevada Michael Tuggle, 41, 1550 Avalon Creek Rd., Sugar Hill — public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Tuggle was arrested after reportedly being intoxicated and getting into a physical altercation with a clubhouse manager who told him to leave the location. Tuggle, who was determined as the primary aggressor by police, was also barred from the property. The altercation left both men bleeding, according to the arrest report. The incident began when Tuggle reportedly forgot to pay his bar tab and began cursing at the bar staff.
•Cindy Nicole Alam, 39, 5020 Dogwood Ln., Buford — bench warrant and possession of methamphetamine. Alam was arrested when she reportedly returned to a residence from which she was asked to leave and it was discovered she had a warrant for her arrest out of Hall County. Alam later admitted to having methamephetamine in her bag, according to the arrest report.
•Jeff Michael Aycox, 49, 5865 Shore Isle Terrace, Braselton — bench warrant. Aycox was arrested after his wife reported a domestic dispute between the two and notified police of his warrant out of Hall County.
