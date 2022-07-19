N2105P43003C.TIF

A man and his girlfriend reportedly clashed over her drinking, as well as politics, in a pair of recent incidents reported to Braselton police.

The man alleged that his girlfriend slapped him in the face and knocked off his glasses at their Summerall Circle home when he confronted her about her drinking. He said she also scratched his vehicle with a butter knife. The woman denied striking him and said he was responsible for the damage to the car. The man had no visible signs of injury, according to the incident report. 

