Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently arrested a man and woman from Cleveland following an alleged child molestation incident at a park in north Hall County.
Brittany Elizabeth Hayes, 28, and Timmy Allen Williamson, 39, were arrested at Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on July 1. Both are charged with aggravated child molestation in the case involving a victim they both knew.
Additionally, Williamson is charged with incest in connection with the same victim and incident.
"According to the preliminary investigation, between June 1, 2019 and August 31, 2019, Hayes performed an immoral and indecent act to the male victim who was under the age of 16," according to an HCSO news release. "Williamson, as a party to a crime, had sexual interaction with Hayes during the same timeframe. The incident occurred at Mossy Creek State Park."
The HCSO began the investigation on May 27, after being notified about the incident by the White County Sheriff’s Office. The victim disclosed the crime to an adult family member who reported it to law enforcement in the neighboring county.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
