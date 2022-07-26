A man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that his grandmother struck him in the face three times, including a blow to the mouth, as he argued with his mother during a dispute at a Skyland Dr. residence.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from the man not being allowed to use his mother’s car. The man had reportedly left the residence, but returned and continued arguing with his mother. According to the man’s mother, he got close to her face and continued to yell, prompting the man’s grandmother to hit him in the mouth.
The man reportedly sustained a cut on his upper lip but declined to press charges against his grandmother.
MAN PAYS $3,000 FOR PUPPIES USING COUNTERFEIT CHECK
A dog breeder on Curk Roberts Rd. told the JCSO that a man recently used a counterfeit check for $3,000 to pay for two puppies.
The man, who was accompanies by a female, initially attempted to pay for the dogs through an app, but the funds reportedly didn't transfer. He then attempted to pay the breeder with a cashier's check that included an incorrect name before presenting a cashier's check with the correct name, according to the incident report.
The breeder said he attempted to cash the check but a bank employee told him he was given a fraudulent check. He was unable to reach the man via phone, according to the incident report. The man had given the breeder an address out of Decatur. The breeder also said he had footage of the man and the female on his ring camera.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where a man was arrested after a vehicle accident.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•dispute on Robert Dr. where a woman reported a neighbor ran over a property marker.
•civil matter on River Chase where a man wanted an escort to pick up his medication.
•mental person on Michigan Cir. where a man apparently had a mental episode. Deputies were later called again for the man after he reportedly pushed someone and barricaded himself in a room. He reportedly charged at deputies and was taken to the ground. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man reported a woman he didn’t know showed up at his residence with a firearm on her.
•warrant service on Legacy Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave a residence. He was ultimately arrested for a warrant.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was transported after choking while eating. She was alert and walking around when deputies arrived.
•dispute on Viper Ln. where a man said another man struck him and grabbed him by the throat.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a tractor-trailer came into his lane, damaging a side mirror on his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 West where a man was taken to NGMC Barrow after he appeared confused.
•damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a vehicle damaged a cable and post in his driveway.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a store employee reported a customer made inappropriate comments toward her.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Maverick Dr. to a vehicle accident with injuries. Both drivers were reportedly transported to the hospital.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she believed she had a seizure while driving and struck a wooden fence, damaging both the fence and her vehicle. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Mead Ct. where a man reportedly got into an altercation with a woman who was heard screaming for help. The two were later located, but the woman said she was fine and denied screaming out for help.
•theft on Bentwater Way where a diesel fuel pump was reported stolen.
