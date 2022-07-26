N1605P25010C.TIF

A man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that his grandmother struck him in the face three times, including a blow to the mouth, as he argued with his mother during a dispute at a Skyland Dr. residence.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from the man not being allowed to use his mother’s car. The man had reportedly left the residence, but returned and continued arguing with his mother. According to the man’s mother, he got close to her face and continued to yell, prompting the man’s grandmother to hit him in the mouth.

