A Flowery Branch man was arrested on Christmas day in Braselton after reportedly becoming aggressive and belligerent toward first responders.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Jim Leon Yates, 32, 3965 Edgebrook Dr., Flowery Branch, for disorderly under the influence.
Officers made contact with Yates after someone reported it appeared a man needed assistance at a supermarket. Yates reportedly smelled of alcohol and had vomited and appeared to have urinated on himself.
He reportedly became upset with officers when told his license was suspended. He also reportedly became irate with EMS crews, complaining about being cold. At one point, he reportedly became belligerent and aggressive towards EMS and was ultimately arrested.
He reportedly continued being verbally aggressive during the drive to the jail and berated the jail staff when he arrived.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Layne Villareal Pichowsky, 36, 213 Milledge Ave., Monroe — theft by taking. Pichowsky reportedly took money from a cash register at a store where she worked.
•Wayne Edward Wardlaw, 46, 1972 Eatonton Rd., Madison — theft by receiving motor vehicle. Wardlaw was stopped in a vehicle that had a stolen vehicle notification. He said he was paying for the vehicle.
•Christian Alexander Vinas, 33, 35 Jameston Dr., Jefferson — public intoxication. Vinas reportedly caused a disturbance at a business and refused to leave. He also allegedly got mad when officers confronted him and walked towards an officer in an angry manner. Officers asked Vinas to call a ride, which he refused, and he was ultimately detained after initially resisting.
•Moises Lugo, 32, 3278 Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville — failure to maintain lane; open container; driving without a valid license; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Lugo was stopped after failing to maintain lane. Officers saw multiple open containers of beer in the vehicle and arrested Lugo after field sobriety and breath tests.
•Norberto Trevino, 43, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, for disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers approached Trevino in a parking lot after someone reported a man holding a gun. He told officers he was looking for his wife and said she had been in an accident. Trevino said he held the gun along his side to scare someone. One of the alleged victims said they weren't scared of Trevino but were scared of the gun. Officers also found marijuana and a scale in his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•fraud on Blanc Way where a woman reported she received an unemployment benefits letter, but she hadn't applied for unemployment.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a co-worker called her and told her things that didn't make sense.
•information on Pinecrest Lane where two people had a custody dispute.
•damage to property on Old Winder Hwy. where a woman reported a scratch on her vehicle.
•theft on Landon Lane where a man reported construction supplies were stolen.
•domestic dispute on Grand Hickory Dr. where a couple had a verbal argument.
•criminal trespass on Lakeshore Cir. where a man tried to enter a residence that he no longer lived at. He was criminally trespassed from the property.
•hit and run on Hwy. 53 where a truck was hit, causing damage.
