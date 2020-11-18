A Conyers man was recently arrested after complaints of illegally parked tractor-trailers in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested William James Battle, 44, 522 Keswick Village Ct., Conyers, for interference with government property and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer.
Officers stopped Battle after receiving reports of illegally parked tractor-trailers on Chardonnay Trace.
He allegedly refused to hand over his license and was reportedly belligerent towards officers during the stop.
Officers learned he had a warrant out of Atlanta and Battle allegedly resisted being detained.
He was ultimately taken to the Jackson County Jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Xavier Khalid Brown, 22, 1280 Scenic Brook Tr., Conyers — speeding; reckless driving; turning movement/signal violation; and following too closely. Brown was stopped for driving 100-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. He also allegedly changed lanes in an unsafe manner. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
•Ryan Anthony Davis, 32, 1585 Monroe Dr., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine and purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of a controlled substance or marijuana. Officers stopped Davis after they identified him and knew he had a warrant and that his driver's license was suspended. His vehicle also had a broken brake light. Officers saw two glass pipes in the vehicle and later found meth. They also found suspected synthetic marijuana.
•Casey William Harple, 19, 806 Low Falls Ct., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; reckless driving; and violation in a no passing zone. Officers were called to assist the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after Harple ran a JCSO employee off the road and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and officers found a "road" and a grinder. A witness also observed Harple throw a baggie of marijuana out of the window.
•Genevieve King Purvis, 45, 8995 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs — possession of meth; possession of a Schedule I or II substance; and warrant. Officers stopped Purvis after recognizing her and knowing she had a warrant. The tag frame on her vehicle also covered the date sticker. She consented to a search of the vehicle and officers found a meth pipe and a scale. Purvis later said she had a coin purse in her pants that contained meth and heroin.
•Donovan Xavier Ball, 20, 1857 Alcovy Trace Way, Lawrenceville — speeding; reckless driving; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects. Ball was stopped for driving 105-mph in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and officers later found the substance, along with a grinder.
•Traquandis Ty'Esse White, 26, 2073 P.O. Box, Dacula — speeding; reckless driving; turning movement/signal violation; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. White was stopped for traveling 91-mph in a 70-mph zone. She also changed lanes without signaling at an unsafe distance from another driver. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with a grinder. She reportedly resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Braselton Pkwy. where a semi-truck knocked over a metal pipe and a wood spoil while a man was constructing a fence.
•theft on Tour de France Dr. where a John Deere Gator was taken, along with an auger and wire.
•fraud on Monta Vista Way where a woman reported someone opened a credit card in her name.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a deer hit a vehicle.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 211 where officers were called for an accident involving a deer. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver was cited after they found the substance.
•criminal damage on Cherry Dr. where someone drive a vehicle through a security fence.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman's vehicle was "keyed."
•fraud on Noble Vines Dr. where a man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account.
•missing person on Loowit Falls Ct. where a man left a residence after he and a woman broke up. He left his phone and wasn't at his residence when a family member went to check.
•affray/fight on Braselton Crossing Ln. where two men got into a physical confrontation in a parking lot.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where men stole from a lottery machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.